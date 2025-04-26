Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters

This Sunday, April 27, the Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025 kicks off in Egypt and will run until May 18.

AFCON 2025 U20: tournament information

The tournament features 13 teams divided into three groups. Group A will have five teams, while Groups B and C will each have four. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stages, starting with the quarter-finals.

Nigeria remains the absolute record holder with seven gold medals, although their last victory was in 2015.

AFCON 2025 U20: where to watch the tournament

The main broadcasters of the tournament in Africa will be beIN Sports, Canal+, and SuperSport. In Egypt, the broadcast will be provided by the ON Time Sports network.

Additionally, the Africa U20 Cup of Nations matches will be available on CAF TV and FIFA TV on YouTube.

Furthermore, the following countries and broadcasters may acquire the rights to broadcast the AFCON 2025 U20 tournament:

Ivory Coast — RTI

Congo — Tele Congo

Senegal — RTS

Uganda — UBC

Tanzania — Azam

Nigeria — AfroSport TV

Mali — ORTM

Cameroon — CRTV

𝟭𝟯 teams. 𝟭 dream. 🏆



A new chapter of the #TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 is soon to be revealed. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/MnwD3MnLXK — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) April 25, 2025

