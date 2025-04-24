2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings

In just a few days, the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025 will kick off. The first matches are set for Sunday, April 27, and the tournament will run until May 18.

Thirteen national teams from across the continent will begin their quest for the title. This year's tournament takes place in Egypt. The reigning champions of the U-20 AFCON are Senegal, who triumphed over Gambia with a 2-0 victory in the 2023 final.

The hosts of the 2025 U-20 AFCON, Egypt, last claimed the title in 2013. Nigeria remains the record holder with seven gold medals, though their last victory was in 2015.

Our editorial team has prepared a complete schedule, results, and tables for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Note: Match start times are listed in Central European Time.

2025 U-20 AFCON: Group Stage

Group A

27.04

17:00 Zambia vs. Sierra Leone

20:00 Egypt vs. South Africa

30.04

17:00 South Africa vs. Tanzania

20:00 Sierra Leone vs. Egypt

3.05

17:00 Tanzania vs. Sierra Leone

20:00 Egypt vs. Zambia

6.05

17:00 Sierra Leone vs. South Africa

20:00 Zambia vs. Tanzania

9.05

20:00 South Africa vs. Zambia

20:00 Tanzania vs. Egypt

Position Team P W D L GD Points 1 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 3 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4 Sierra Leone 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 5 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0:0 0

Group B

1.05

17:00 Nigeria vs. Tunisia

20:00 Kenya vs. Morocco

4.05

17:00 Tunisia vs. Kenya

20:00 Morocco vs. Nigeria

7.05

17:00 Nigeria vs. Kenya

17:00 Tunisia vs. Morocco

Position Team P W D L GD Points 1 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 3 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4 Kenya 0 0 0 0 0:0 0

Group C

2.05

17:00 Senegal vs. CAR

20:00 DR Congo vs. Ghana

5.05

17:00 CAR vs. DR Congo

20:00 Ghana vs. Senegal

8.05

17:00 CAR vs. Ghana

17:00 Senegal vs. DR Congo

Position Team P W D L GD Points 1 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 3 CAR 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4 DR Congo 0 0 0 0 0:0 0

Ranking of third-placed teams

Position Team P W D L GD Points 1 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 2 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 3 CAR 0 0 0 0 0:0 0

2025 U-20 AFCON: Playoffs

12.05

1A vs. 3B/C

1C vs. 3A/B

1B vs. 2A

2B vs. 2C

Semi-Finals

15.05

Winner of 1A vs. 3B/C against winner of 1C vs. 3A/B

Winner of 1B vs. 2A against winner of 2B vs. 2C

Third Place Playoff

18.05

Teams losing in the semi-finals

Final