2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
In just a few days, the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025 will kick off. The first matches are set for Sunday, April 27, and the tournament will run until May 18.
Thirteen national teams from across the continent will begin their quest for the title. This year's tournament takes place in Egypt. The reigning champions of the U-20 AFCON are Senegal, who triumphed over Gambia with a 2-0 victory in the 2023 final.
The hosts of the 2025 U-20 AFCON, Egypt, last claimed the title in 2013. Nigeria remains the record holder with seven gold medals, though their last victory was in 2015.
Our editorial team has prepared a complete schedule, results, and tables for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.
Note: Match start times are listed in Central European Time.
2025 U-20 AFCON: Group Stage
Group A
27.04
17:00 Zambia vs. Sierra Leone
20:00 Egypt vs. South Africa
30.04
17:00 South Africa vs. Tanzania
20:00 Sierra Leone vs. Egypt
3.05
17:00 Tanzania vs. Sierra Leone
20:00 Egypt vs. Zambia
6.05
17:00 Sierra Leone vs. South Africa
20:00 Zambia vs. Tanzania
9.05
20:00 South Africa vs. Zambia
20:00 Tanzania vs. Egypt
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|1
|Egypt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|2
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|3
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|4
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|5
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
Group B
1.05
17:00 Nigeria vs. Tunisia
20:00 Kenya vs. Morocco
4.05
17:00 Tunisia vs. Kenya
20:00 Morocco vs. Nigeria
7.05
17:00 Nigeria vs. Kenya
17:00 Tunisia vs. Morocco
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|1
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|2
|Morocco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|3
|Tunisia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|4
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
Group C
2.05
17:00 Senegal vs. CAR
20:00 DR Congo vs. Ghana
5.05
17:00 CAR vs. DR Congo
20:00 Ghana vs. Senegal
8.05
17:00 CAR vs. Ghana
17:00 Senegal vs. DR Congo
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|1
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|2
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|3
|CAR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|4
|DR Congo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
Ranking of third-placed teams
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|1
|Tunisia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|2
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
|3
|CAR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0:0
|0
2025 U-20 AFCON: Playoffs
12.05
1A vs. 3B/C
1C vs. 3A/B
1B vs. 2A
2B vs. 2C
Semi-Finals
15.05
Winner of 1A vs. 3B/C against winner of 1C vs. 3A/B
Winner of 1B vs. 2A against winner of 2B vs. 2C
Third Place Playoff
18.05
Teams losing in the semi-finals
Final
18.05
Teams winning in the semi-finals