AFCON. Tunisia and Mali couldn't determine the stronger side in a tense match

The national teams of Tunisia and Mali played a match in the second round of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Group E.

Mali started the tournament with a victory over South Africa, while the Eagles of Carthage, on the contrary, unexpectedly lost to Namibia.

The teams had an intriguing first half, exchanging well-executed goals. The Malians opened the scoring with a precise strike from Lassine Sinayoko, assisted by Kamory Doumbia. At the midpoint of the half, the nominal hosts responded with a goal from Hamza Rafia, assisted by Ali Abdi.

Despite the fact that Tunisia needed a victory more, Mali performed better in the second half. The Eagles threatened the Reds' goal several times but failed to score. As a result, the match ended in a 1:1 draw.

Mali has four points after two rounds, and in the final round, they will face Namibia. Tunisia has one point, and the Eagles of Carthage will conclude the group stage against South Africa.

⌚️ FULL-TIME!



Goal-less second half means both teams share the points here at Korhogo. 🤝#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #TUNMLI pic.twitter.com/2oHTKSEtLw — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 20, 2024

AFCON

2nd Round Group E

Tunisia - Mali - 1:1

Goals: Rafia, 20 - Sinayoko, 10