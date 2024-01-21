RU RU NG NG KE KE
AFCON. South Africa destroyed Namibia

AFCON. South Africa destroyed Namibia

Football news Today, 16:54
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The national teams of South Africa and Namibia faced each other in the second round of the African Cup of Nations in Group E.

The match lacked intensity as Namibia failed to offer any resistance to the nominal hosts. The South African team scored three goals against their opponents in the first half. Percy Tau opened the scoring with a penalty in the 14th minute, setting the tone for the domination. Themba Zwane added to the success by scoring twice before halftime.

The second half of the match turned into a mere formality. The South African team played with ease, adding another goal to disappoint the nominal guests. Thapelo Maseko scored with a controlled shot.

The South African team redeemed themselves after the defeat to Mali in the first round and secured the second position in the table. Namibia, with three points as well, occupies the third position.In the final round, South Africa will face Tunisia, while Namibia will meet the group leader, Mali.

AFCON
2nd Round, Group E
South Africa - Namibia - 4:0
Goals: Tau, 14 (penalty), Zwane, 25, 40, Maseko, 75

