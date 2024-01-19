RU RU NG NG KE KE
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia

AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia

Football news Today, 16:57
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia

Guinea and Gambia clashed in the second round of the African Cup of Nations in Group C.

In the first half, Guinea slightly dominated possession and created more opportunities near the opponent's goal. They unleashed eight shots towards the goal and two shots on target, with an xG (expected goals) of 0.99. Gambia, on the other hand, managed only three shots towards the goal.

In the second half, the Guineans continued to showcase their style of play. Again, they directed two shots on target, and one of them found the back of the net. In the 70th minute, Camara propelled Guinea into the lead. Gambia failed to respond and suffered a minimal 1-0 defeat.

With this victory, Guinea secures four points and moves up to the second position in Group C. In the final round, they will face Senegal, while Gambia will compete against Cameroon. The matches are scheduled for Tuesday, January 23.

AFCON. Second Round

Guinea - Gambia - 1:0
Goal: 1:0 - 70th minute, Camara

