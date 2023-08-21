RU RU NG NG
AC Milan win in Serie A match

AC Milan win in Serie A match

Football news
AC Milan win in Serie A match Photo: Milan's Instagram / Author unknown

In the 1st round of the Italian Championship, "Milan" achieved a victory over "Bologna" away from home. The match took place in Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium and ended with a 2-0 victory for the guests.

In the 11th minute, Olivier Giroud opened the scoring with an assist from Teun Koopmeiners. In the middle of the first half, Milan's advantage was extended by Christian Pulisic with an assist from Giroud.

In the 2nd round of the Italian Championship, Milan will play against "Torino" at their home ground. The match will take place on August 26. "Bologna" will face "Juventus" away. The match will be played on August 27.

"Bologna" - "Milan" - 0:2 (0:2, 0:0)
Goals: 0:1 - 11 Giroud, 0:2 - 21 Pulisic.

"Bologna": Skorupski, Paz, Lukumi, Beka, Lykogiannis (Corazza, 87), Ebisele, Dominguez (El-Azizzi, 72), Ferguson (Urbanski, 87), Moro (Orsolini, 46), N'Doye, Zirkzee (van Hooydonk, 87).

"Milan": Maignan, Calabria (Calulu, 73), Tomori, Tiyaw (Kjaer, 88), Hernandez, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek (Pobega, 73), Koopmeiners, Pulisic (Chukwueze, 73), Rafael Leao, Giroud (Okafur, 73).

Yellow cards: Ebisele (30), Hernandez (51), Krunic (76), Zirkzee (77).

