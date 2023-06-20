AC Milan want to buy former Bayern defender

AC Milan is showing interest in French defender Tangi Nianzou from Sevilla, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the possibility of acquiring the 21-year-old player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The transfer fee could amount to 10 million euros.

Nianzou joined Sevilla in the summer of 2022 from Bayern Munich for 16 million euros. In the current season, he has played 30 matches in all competitions and scored three goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.