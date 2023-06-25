AC Milan interested in Portuguese talent

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website, AC Milan is showing interest in Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis.

The source suggests that the Italian club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. Benfica values the player at around 30 million euros, and preliminary negotiations between the clubs have already taken place.

In the recently concluded season, 23-year-old Florentino Luis played 54 matches for Benfica in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.