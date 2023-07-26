AC Milan find replacement for Tonali in La Liga

According to Milan Zone, citing journalist Nicolò Schira, AC Milan is showing interest in Valencia midfielder and United States national team player Yunus Musah.

The Italian club is reportedly considering acquiring the player during the summer transfer window and is prepared to offer €18 million for his services, with an additional €2 million in potential bonuses. However, Valencia is seeking €23-25 million for the American midfielder, and negotiations are ongoing.

Should the deal go through, Musah could potentially replace midfielder Sandro Tonali, who recently transferred to Newcastle.

Yunus Musah, 20 years old, has been playing for Valencia since the summer of 2019, having joined the Spanish club from Arsenal as a free agent. He has made 108 appearances for Valencia, scoring five goals and providing three assists. His current contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

On the international stage, Musah has been representing the United States since 2020. He has earned 27 caps for the American national team, recording two assists, but is yet to score a goal. As part of the US national team, Musah was part of the squad that won the CONCACAF Nations League in the 2019/2020 season.