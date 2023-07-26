RU RU
Main News AC Milan find replacement for Tonali in La Liga

AC Milan find replacement for Tonali in La Liga

Football news Today, 15:15
AC Milan find replacement for Tonali in La Liga Photo: Instagram Yunus Musah / Unknown author

According to Milan Zone, citing journalist Nicolò Schira, AC Milan is showing interest in Valencia midfielder and United States national team player Yunus Musah.

The Italian club is reportedly considering acquiring the player during the summer transfer window and is prepared to offer €18 million for his services, with an additional €2 million in potential bonuses. However, Valencia is seeking €23-25 million for the American midfielder, and negotiations are ongoing.

Should the deal go through, Musah could potentially replace midfielder Sandro Tonali, who recently transferred to Newcastle.

Yunus Musah, 20 years old, has been playing for Valencia since the summer of 2019, having joined the Spanish club from Arsenal as a free agent. He has made 108 appearances for Valencia, scoring five goals and providing three assists. His current contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

On the international stage, Musah has been representing the United States since 2020. He has earned 27 caps for the American national team, recording two assists, but is yet to score a goal. As part of the US national team, Musah was part of the squad that won the CONCACAF Nations League in the 2019/2020 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Valencia AC Milan Serie A Italy LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news 23 july 2023, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:49 Al-Ittifaq, led by Steven Gerrard, has signed a student of the PSG academy Football news Today, 16:35 Radamel Falcao may end up in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 15:55 Saudi Al-Hilal bought a Brazilian player with a Russian passport Football news Today, 15:42 Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG Football news Today, 15:30 Brighton announce signing of Brazilian defender Football news Today, 15:15 AC Milan find replacement for Tonali in La Liga Football news Today, 14:55 Real Betis announce signing of 5-time Champions League winner Football news Today, 14:45 Manchester City snatched victory over Bayern in the 86th minute Football news Today, 14:38 Ukrainian midfielder of Kyiv "Dynamo" moved to the Polish "Zaglebie"
Sport Predictions
Football 27 july 2023 Bodø/Glimt vs Bohemians 1905 predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 APOEL vs Vojvodina predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 Brugge vs Aarhus predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 27 july 2023 Twente vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 27, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023