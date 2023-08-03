RU RU
AC Milan could buy experienced Barcelona defender

Football news Today, 16:27
AC Milan could buy experienced Barcelona defender

Italian club "AC Milan" is showing interest in Barcelona and French national team defender Clément Lenglet, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the coaching staff of the Italian club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. The transfer fee could amount to 10 million euros. Barcelona is ready to sell the player, as he is not in the plans of the head coach, Xavi.

Clément Lenglet, 28 years old, has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2018. He transferred to the Catalan club from Sevilla for 35.9 million euros. In total, the Frenchman has played 160 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. With Barcelona, Lenglet became La Liga champion in the 2018/2019 season, won the Copa del Rey in the 2020/2021 season, and also lifted the Spanish Super Cup in 2018. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Last season, Lenglet played for Tottenham Hotspur on loan, featuring in 35 matches, scoring one goal, and providing two assists.

Since 2019, Lenglet has been representing the French national team. He has played 15 matches for the French national team, scoring one goal and receiving two yellow cards.

