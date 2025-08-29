AC Milan Considering Swap Deal Between Santi Giménez and Artem Dovbyk

Santiago Giménez’s future at AC Milan has been thrown into doubt after club director Igli Tare admitted they are evaluating a potential swap deal with AS Roma involving Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk. According to Fabrizio Romano, Tare stated: “We are evaluating an exchange between Dovbyk and Santi Giménez, we’ll see after the match. If possible, we’ll make the move… if not, we stay with the current squad.”

The reports, however, contradict statements from the Mexican forward’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, who dismissed the speculation. “Giménez is not leaving AC Milan. I can guarantee the reports are not true. He stays at the club,” she said, insisting there is no negotiation underway.

Giménez, 24, is under contract with the Rossoneri through June 2029 and carries an estimated market value of €30 million. Since joining the club, he has made 22 appearances with six goals and four assists. Despite those contributions, Milan’s sporting leadership is weighing the possibility of sending him to Roma in exchange for Dovbyk.

The uncertainty also resonates with Mexico’s national team plans. Head coach Javier Aguirre has included Giménez in his preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making regular playing time and form crucial to the striker’s international prospects.