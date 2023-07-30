AC Milan close to signing US midfielder

Midfielder Yunus Musah from "Valencia" and the United States national team is close to a transfer to "AC Milan," as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club has reached an agreement for the player's transfer for 20 million euros. This sum includes possible bonuses that will depend on the player's performance. In the coming days, the American will undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a contract with AC Milan that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 20-year-old Musah has been playing for "Valencia" since the summer of 2019. He joined the Spanish club from "Arsenal" as a free agent. Musah has played a total of 108 matches for Valencia, scoring five goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Musah has been representing the United States national team since 2020. He has played 27 matches for the American team, scoring no goals and providing two assists. He was part of the US national team that won the CONCACAF Nations League in the 2019/2020 season.