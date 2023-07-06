AC Milan close to signing Chelsea striker

The striker of London-based "Chelsea" and the United States national team, Christian Pulisic, is close to a transfer to "AC Milan," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club will pay €22 million for the player. The clubs still need to agree on the payment structure to finalize the transfer. The 24-year-old forward will sign a long-term contract with the Italian club.

Pulisic joined "Chelsea" in the summer of 2019 from Borussia Dortmund. The transfer fee amounted to €64 million. He has played a total of 145 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Pulisic has represented the United States national team since 2016. He has played 60 matches for the American national team, scoring 25 goals and providing 16 assists.

Pulisic is a winner of the DFB-Pokal in the 2016/2017 season, the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/2021 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2021, the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021, and the CONCACAF Nations League in the 2019/2020 season.