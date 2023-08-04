AC Milan buy US midfielder for 20 million euros

"AC Milan" announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Yunus Musah from "Valencia" and the United States national team.

The Italian club paid 20 million euros for the player, and the sum could increase with additional bonuses. The 20-year-old American signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until June 30, 2028.

Musah has been playing for "Valencia" since the summer of 2019 when he joined the Spanish club from "Arsenal" as a free agent. He has played a total of 108 matches for Valencia, scoring five goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Since 2020, Musah has been representing the United States national team. He has appeared in 27 matches for the American side, providing two assists, but has not scored a goal. With the U.S. national team, he was part of the victorious CONCACAF Nations League campaign in the 2019/2020 season.

In the previous season, AC Milan finished in fourth place in the Serie A table, securing their spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.