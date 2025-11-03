Abia Warriors Seize NPFL Top Spot as Enyimba Triumph in ZoBia Derby

Tight race intensifies as just five points separate top eight teams after Matchday

Abia Warriors climbed to the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table after a hard-fought 2-1 away win over Niger Tornadoes in Minna. Sunday Megwo opened the scoring in the 38th minute before an own goal by Sunday Akinmoladun doubled the advantage just before halftime. Abdulrasheed Dabai pulled one back for Tornadoes in the 54th minute, but the visitors held on to secure their sixth win of the season.

The result pushes Abia Warriors to first place with 21 points from 11 games, while Tornadoes drop to fifth with 17 points, losing ground in the top-four chase.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United continued their revival with a narrow 1-0 victory over second-placed Nasarawa United. Timothy Zachariah’s 45th-minute goal sealed the win, taking Rivers United to eighth on 16 points from nine matches and tightening the title race.

Ikorodu City maintained third place with 18 points after defeating Kun Khalifat 2-0 at home, thanks to goals from Chidera Oparaocha and Ibifubara Dagogo. Meanwhile, Enyimba boosted their campaign with a confident 2-0 victory over Kano Pillars in the ZoBia Derby, courtesy of first-half strikes from John Bassey and Edidiong Ezekiel. The People’s Elephant now sit just five points off the top.

Elsewhere, Bayelsa United fought back to beat Plateau United 2-1, while Shooting Stars were held 1-1 by Katsina United in Ibadan. Barau and Wikki Tourists played out a goalless draw, as did Enugu Rangers and El Kanemi Warriors.

With only five points separating the top eight sides, the NPFL title race remains wide open, setting up a thrilling battle as the season nears its halfway mark.