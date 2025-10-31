Aaron Ramsey Terminates Contract with UNAM Pumas and Leaves the Club

ES ES FR FR
A mutual parting of ways.
Football news Today, 17:13
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
UNAM Pumas are enduring a disappointing Apertura campaign in Liga MX, though they still remain in contention for the playoffs — albeit without one of their most high-profile players.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey has terminated his contract with Mexican side UNAM Pumas and has immediately left the club. The player has no plans to retire and is now available as a free agent.

Currently, UNAM Pumas sit 13th in the Liga MX table with 15 points after 15 rounds, trailing the playoff zone by just two points. Only two matches remain in the regular season.

Reminder: Mexico’s top flight is expected to play a major role in the buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the country will co-host alongside the United States and Canada.

