A true legend! Depay becomes the top assist provider in Netherlands national team history

Memphis delivered three goal contributions in the opening match against Finland
Football news Today, 12:53
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
The Netherlands national team is hosting Finland on home soil in a World Cup qualifier.

The first half in Amsterdam seemed to settle any doubts about the outcome. Memphis Depay converted a penalty and provided assists for Van Dijk and Malen. Remarkably, the Corinthians star has now become the all-time leading assist provider in the history of the Dutch national team.

Back in September 2025, Depay cemented his status as the all-time top scorer for the Oranje after the match against Lithuania, and now he's reached another major milestone. At this point, he boasts 54 goals and 35 assists in 106 appearances.

