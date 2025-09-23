A tribute to the memory. The widow of the late Diogo Jota attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Appeared on the red carpet

Rute Cardoso, the widow of Diogo Jota who tragically passed away in July, was a guest at the 2025 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony. She posed for photographers on the event's iconic red carpet.

The touching moment of Rute's appearance at the ceremony became a heartfelt opportunity to once again honor the memory of the late former Liverpool and Portugal national team footballer.

Diogo Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, has arrived at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. 🇵🇹❤️ pic.twitter.com/xx9UY8Q4zY — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) September 22, 2025

As a reminder, 28-year-old Diogo Jota died in the early hours of July 3rd alongside his younger brother André Silva in a car crash on the A-52 motorway near Cernadilla, Spain. The Lamborghini driven by Jota veered off the road and burst into flames, leaving no chance of survival for those inside.

Rute Cardoso, femme de Diogo Jota, est présente à la cérémonie du #BallonDor. ❤️💚🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/i767VQR5OX — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) September 22, 2025

It's worth noting that Diogo Jota and Rute Cardoso had married shortly before his untimely death, after many years together. The footballer also leaves behind three children, all born from his relationship with Rute.