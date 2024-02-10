A significant loss for Real Madrid before an important match with Girona

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 08:03
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Today will witness the central fixture of the 24th round, perhaps even of the entire second half of the season, in the Spanish La Liga, where Real Madrid will host the sensation of the current season - Girona, on their home turf.

However, on the eve of the match, it became known that Carlo Ancelotti would face significant difficulties in selecting the lineup for this decisive encounter.

It is confirmed that "Los Blancos" will be without the services of their team captain Nacho Fernandez, as he sustained an injury last week. Additionally, it has now been revealed that another central defender of the team - Antonio Rüdiger, is still recovering from a hip injury, which caused him to miss the Madrid derby last weekend.

The condition of the German player has improved in recent days, and it was expected that he would be ready for the encounter with Girona, but this is not the case. Real Madrid has confirmed that Antonio Rüdiger is still injured, effectively ruling him out of today's match.

This implies that "Los Blancos" will have to deploy Aurélien Tchouaméni and Dani Carvajal as central defenders against Michel's team. The club's decision not to sign a central defender during the January transfer window could potentially backfire on them.

