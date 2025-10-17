A scandal is brewing! La Liga players to stage protest this weekend against moving matches abroad

The situation is heating up.

A clear message to the La Liga leadership.

Details: According to COPE, the captains of all La Liga teams held a meeting today and decided to stage a protest at the start of the upcoming round of the championship.

Read also: Pisa vs Verona: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 18, 2025

Reports say the protest will involve players from every team sitting down on the pitch for a 30-second pause at the beginning of each match, doing nothing. This act is a united stand by the footballers against the relocation of domestic league matches to foreign soil, following the controversial Barcelona vs Villarreal fixture that was moved to another continent—Miami, USA.

Previously, several respected officials and players, including Barcelona captain Frenkie de Jong, have spoken out strongly against such relocations.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has also voiced his disapproval, claiming that these moves pose a serious threat to football traditions.

Reminder: "I don't like it, and I don't think it's right for the players." - Frenkie de Jong shares his opinion on Barcelona matches in the USA