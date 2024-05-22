A scandal is brewing in England over Ashworth's move to Man United. The specialist made a wrong move

RU RU
Football news Today, 07:14
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Although Newcastle's sporting director Dan Ashworth is still a long way from being appointed to a similar position at Manchester United, he has already managed to put his likely new club in an embarrassing position that could come under the watchful eye of the Premier League.

The culprit, according to the Daily Mail, was a single email. Ashworth in February expressed his consent to a move to Manchester United to the then non-executive director of the Mancunians, Omar Berrade, who is now on holiday at Manchester City and will not take up his duties at Old Trafford until mid-July.

The fact is that Ashworth mistakenly sent this letter to Newcastle's club email, thus revealing his plan to the club.

Ashworth also revealed the terms of his move to St James' Park in the summer of 2022, and this could be interpreted as a breach of confidentiality for both Newcastle and Brighton, where he previously worked.

Newcastle as well as both Manchester clubs declined to comment on the situation to the Daily Mail, while the Premier League said no complaints had been made.

Manchester United Newcastle Premier League England
