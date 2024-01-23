A Saudi club wants to sign a defender from Manchester United

After Tottenham rejected an offer for defender Emerson Royal, Saudi club Al-Nassr has identified a new transfer target.

According to The Telegraph, they are now targeting Manchester United's right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Despite signing Aymeric Laporte last summer, Al-Nassr still aims to strengthen their defensive line.

Earlier reports suggested that Manchester United was willing to include Wan-Bissaka in a deal for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. The 26-year-old defender recently extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2025, but it seems the extension was made to facilitate a profitable sale. Transfermarkt values him at 20 million euros.

In the current campaign, the defender has participated in 17 matches under manager Erik ten Hag, contributing with two assists.