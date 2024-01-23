A Saudi club wants to acquire a defender from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal is attracting interest from Saudi clubs.

According to Sky Sports, Al-Nassr is interested in the player, but Tottenham rejected the initial offer from the Middle Eastern club. The Brazilian has played a crucial role as a central defender for Ange Postecoglou when Christian Romero was sidelined and with injuries to Micky van de Ven.

The 25-year-old also serves as a backup right-back for Pedro Porro. Emerson joined Tottenham in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona for €25 million. In the current season, he has participated in 18 matches for Tottenham, scoring one goal. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Earlier reports indicated that Tottenham is showing interest in 18-year-old Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge.