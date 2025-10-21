A revolution is coming! Wenger's law could dramatically change the offside rule

This rule will significantly simplify referees' work.

The endless debates over the accuracy of offside decisions may soon be a thing of the past.

Details: According to Diario AS, the IFAB has begun considering the introduction of "Wenger's law" for determining offside positions.

Under "Wenger's law," an offside would only be called if there is clear space between the attacker and the defender. This approach would help eliminate constant disputes over marginal offside calls when an attacker is just a fraction ahead of the defending player.

As journalist Carrusel Iturralde González reports, the new offside rule has been resubmitted to the IFAB after two years of apparent stagnation.

"It will be discussed at the annual meeting attended by 23 players and 11 referees under Wenger's leadership; if approved, it will be forwarded to the general assembly scheduled for February," the statement reads.

If this rule is adopted, it will not only increase the number of goals scored but also force teams to completely rethink their defensive strategies.

