Scandal rocks Asian football: Japan may leave AFC and form new East Asian federation

Japan suspects Asian Football Confederation of corruption

A major conflict is brewing in Asian football.

Details: According to TV channel UTV, the Japan Football Association is considering withdrawing from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and establishing a new governing body—the East Asian Football Federation.

The catalyst for such drastic plans is suspicion of corruption, biased decisions, and the growing influence of Arab nations like Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The scandal erupted after the AFC Champions League Elite tournament, hosted in Saudi Arabia, where Japanese side Vissel Kobe lost their spot in the standings following a controversial ruling after Chinese club Shandong Taishan unexpectedly withdrew from the competition. On top of that, the Japanese club was fined $10,000 for a previous incident.

In Japan, this was seen as a clear example of double standards and a lack of transparency in AFC governance. JFA representatives claim that Japanese clubs regularly face inconvenient match schedules and inconsistent decisions from the leadership, and this crisis of trust has already affected other countries, including India, whose teams have also suffered from controversial confederation rulings.