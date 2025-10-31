ES ES FR FR
A Reunion with Former Teammates: Trent Eagerly Awaits Clash with Liverpool

A crucial encounter ahead.
Football news Today, 15:18
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Trent Alexander-Arnold completed his move from Liverpool to Real Madrid in the summer of 2025, and the two sides are now set to face each other in the UEFA Champions League.

Details: According to Diario AS, Trent Alexander-Arnold is eagerly anticipating this match — he has even marked it in red on his calendar. The Englishman is determined to face his former club and wants to approach the game in peak form.

Since late September, Trent has not featured for Real Madrid due to injury. Although he was included in the squad for the match against Barcelona, he was not yet ready to take the field against the Catalans.

The showdown with Liverpool is scheduled for next week — on Tuesday, November 4, when Real Madrid travel away for the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.

Reminder: Real Madrid’s 27-year-old right-back and England international Trent Alexander-Arnold will be available for Saturday’s La Liga match.

