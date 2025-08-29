A record number: One in every six Conference League group stage matches to be played in a single country

This has never happened before.

The Conference League has given clubs from less prominent leagues a real taste of European football, and some countries are making the most of this opportunity.

Details: Poland has become the first nation to send all four of its representatives to the Conference League group stage, significantly boosting the number of tournament matches played in the country. To that, we must add Ukrainian sides Shakhtar and Dynamo, who will also compete in the group stage.

Read also: Supercomputer reveals who has the toughest and easiest opponents in the Champions League group stage

However, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and UEFA's ban on hosting matches on Ukrainian soil, both teams are playing their home fixtures in Poland: Shakhtar in Krakow and Dynamo in Lublin. As a result, a total of six teams will be hosting their rivals in Poland, with 18 out of 108 group stage matches taking place there—an unprecedented occurrence in the tournament's history.

Reminder: England has also sent six teams to the Champions League, but with a larger number of matches in the competition, the average is lower—only one in every twelve group stage matches will be played in the home of football.