Supercomputer reveals which teams have the toughest and easiest opponents in the Champions League league stage

Yesterday, August 28, the draw for the Champions League league stage took place. Thirty-six teams discovered their opponents. For some, the draw proved more favorable than for others, and a supercomputer has analyzed the tournament schedule to assess the strength of each team's opposition.

Details: According to analytics platform Opta, Bayern Munich and PSG have been handed the toughest schedules, with an average opponent strength of 92.9 and 92.7 respectively. For comparison, the average figure stands at 90.7 for Benfica and Bodo/Glimt, who are ranked 18th and 19th in this metric.

Among the top clubs, Arsenal were the luckiest, with an average opponent strength of 88.8. However, this figure is significantly lowered by Kairat, who have a rating of just 75 points in the Opta rankings. If you exclude Kairat, Mikel Arteta's side would see their average rise to 90.7. Without taking the Kazakh side into account, Tottenham have the easiest path, with an average opposition strength of 89.1.

