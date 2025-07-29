A rare occurrence: Team lines up for UEFA Champions League qualifier with only one goalkeeper in the squad
Such situations are extremely uncommon.
In a UEFA Champions League qualifying match, Finnish club KuPS is playing an away game against Kairat Almaty. And this encounter brought about a truly unusual scenario.
Details: The Finnish side registered only one goalkeeper for the match. Overall, there were just seven outfield players available on the bench who could come on and support the team.
Currently, the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League is underway. KuPS won the first leg against Kairat Almaty with a 2-0 scoreline.
