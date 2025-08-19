RU RU ES ES FR FR
A new challenge! Magesi FC signs former Orlando Pirates player

Transfer battles in South Africa are in full swing.
Football news Today, 05:47
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Nkanyiso Zungu in the Orlando Pirates lineup. https://x.com/FARPostZA

A talented, yet troubled player.

Details: According to FARPost, Magesi FC from the Betway Championship has signed 29-year-old attacking midfielder Pretoria Collins Nkanyiso Zungu.

Zungu, who played for Pretoria Callies last season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, has had a turbulent journey since his promising start at the Pirates. He joined the Buccaneers in 2019, after helping Stellenbosch secure promotion to the top flight.

After leaving the Bucs, Zungu spent around eight months without a club, then had a brief spell with now-relegated NFD team Platinum City Rovers, before moving to Callies.

The reported deal is set to last until the end of the current season.

Reminder: All tickets for the MTN8 semi-final second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are sold out

