All tickets for the MTN8 semi-final second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are sold out

It’s a complete sell-out for this clash.
On Saturday, August 23, the return leg of the MTN8 semifinal will see Mamelodi Sundowns host Orlando Pirates in what promises to be a thrilling battle backed by a full house.

Details: According to journalist Sinethemba Makonko, the match will be played to a capacity crowd, as all tickets have already been snapped up. Lucas Moripe Stadium is set to be packed and roaring.

The first leg between the two giants ended 1–1. Sundowns took the lead, but the Buccaneers fought back to snatch a crucial equalizer.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the departure of two players — 29-year-old attacking midfielder Neo Maema and 32-year-old left winger Thembinkosi Lorch.

Reminder: The official TotalEnergies CAFCL and CAFCC page has published the ranking of participating clubs ahead of the tournament draw, scheduled for August 9, 2025.

