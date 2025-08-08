Fierce competition! CAF club rankings for 2025 released
A tightly contested battle.
A key benchmark ahead of the tournament draw.
Details: Today, the official TotalEnergies CAFCL and CAFCC page published the club rankings for tournament participants ahead of the draw scheduled for August 9, 2025.
Here are the top 10 teams by points earned:
- Al Ahly - 78.
- Mamelodi Sundowns - 62.
- Esperance de Tunis - 57.
- RS Berkane - 52.
- Simba - 48.
- Pyramids FC - 47.
- Zamalek - 42.
- Wydad - 39.
- USM Alger - 37.
- CR Belouizdad - 36.
The current holders of the tournament title are Egypt's Zamalek.
