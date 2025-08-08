Fierce competition! CAF club rankings for 2025 released

A key benchmark ahead of the tournament draw.

Details: Today, the official TotalEnergies CAFCL and CAFCC page published the club rankings for tournament participants ahead of the draw scheduled for August 9, 2025.

Here are the top 10 teams by points earned:

Al Ahly - 78. Mamelodi Sundowns - 62. Esperance de Tunis - 57. RS Berkane - 52. Simba - 48. Pyramids FC - 47. Zamalek - 42. Wydad - 39. USM Alger - 37. CR Belouizdad - 36.

Presenting CAF's 2025 club rankings. A key benchmark ahead of the Preliminary Round Draw! 🌍



Follow the draw live on our YouTube channel on August 9, 2025.#TotalEnergiesCAFCL | #TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/6AhWHnJ2dt — TotalEnergies CAFCL & CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) August 8, 2025

The current holders of the tournament title are Egypt's Zamalek.

