A historic moment. 25 years ago, Lionel Messi arrived in Barcelona for the first time

And history followed.
Lionel Messi has showcased incredible football throughout his career, with a significant portion of it taking place at Barcelona. But it all began in mid-September 2000.

Details: 25 years ago, the Argentine arrived in Barcelona for the first time, accompanied by his father, at El Prat Airport, where Gadzoli was waiting to take them to a hotel located right in front of Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s sporting director, Carles Rexach, immediately wanted to sign Messi, but the board of directors hesitated. However, by December 14, Barcelona was presented with an ultimatum to prove their commitment, and Rexach, without any formal documents at hand, offered a contract on a paper napkin.

Reminder: The Argentine star is on the verge of signing a new long-term deal with Inter Miami, with negotiations now in their final stages.

