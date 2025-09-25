A headline clash confirmed: the EFL Cup fourth-round draw revealed

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The draw has been made.
Football news Today, 02:02
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Wednesday, September 25, the full lineup for the fourth round of the English League Cup was confirmed, with 16 clubs still in contention for the trophy.

Details: The matchups have already been set, and the stage has delivered a marquee tie—Tottenham will travel to face the reigning champions, Newcastle. Elsewhere, Liverpool are paired with Crystal Palace, while Chelsea will meet Wolverhampton.

The fourth-round fixtures of the EFL Cup will be played on October 28 and 29.

Full fourth-round draw

  • Arsenal — Brighton
  • Grimsby Town — Brentford
  • Swansea — Manchester City
  • Newcastle — Tottenham
  • Wrexham — Cardiff City
  • Liverpool — Crystal Palace
  • Wolverhampton — Chelsea
  • Wycombe — Fulham

Reminder: Brighton recently set a truly remarkable record in the EFL Cup during their clash with Barnsley.

