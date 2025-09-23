RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news A grand celebration! Paris lights up as Ousmane Dembélé claims the Ballon d'Or

A grand celebration! Paris lights up as Ousmane Dembélé claims the Ballon d'Or

A well-deserved award for one of France's finest players.
Football news Today, 04:28
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Fans of Paris Saint-Germain show their support by waving flags prior Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

No celebration without fireworks.

Details: Despite a defeat to Marseille, PSG and France national team fans still poured into the streets of Paris to celebrate their compatriot Ousmane Dembélé's triumph as the world's best player for the past season.

Supporters sang songs, chanted iconic cheers, and the highlight of the festivities was a spectacular fireworks display in the heart of Paris.

On social media, fans also shared in the excitement over Dembélé's win, calling it a magnificent show:

What a celebration! But do you think all this is for his talent, or more for the drama of the Ballon d’Or?

He’s at home. And it’s the first time in a long time a French citizen has won it. They deserved to celebrate it but let not all forget Salah was robbed once, Vinicius was robbed too, even Ronaldo was robbed. Congratulations Paris, congratulations France, congratulations Dembélé

A French player, at a club in the same city as the Ballon d’Or gala. You wouldn’t expect less from the fans – absolute scenes.

The last French footballer to win the Ballon d'Or was Karim Benzema, who claimed the honor in 2022.

