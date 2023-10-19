A gay footballer plays for Inter. Insider Corona made a new loud statement

The famous Italian insider Fabrizio Corona made a new resonant statement.

Previously, he spoke about football players who play in bookmakers, and now he spoke about gays in football.

According to the insider, one of these players defends the colors of Inter. Due to possible trouble from law enforcement, Corona did not reveal his identity.

According to the insider, he believes that all football clubs have gay athletes, but they do not come out publicly. To date, no Inter or other Italian football players have come out as gay.

Let us note that Inter has not yet responded to the journalist’s loud statement.

Let us remind you that in the Italian Championship table after eight rounds, Inter is in second place with 19 points. In the next round of the national championship, last year's Champions League finalist will play against Torino on October 21.