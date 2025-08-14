RU RU ES ES FR FR
A classy gesture. Marquinhos gives his UEFA Super Cup winner's medal to PSG newcomer Zabarnyi

A true captain
Football news Today, 03:27
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Illia Zabarnyi in PSG Photo: https://x.com/PSG_Report / Author unknown

PSG captain and club legend Marquinhos displayed true class and leadership. The Brazilian handed over his UEFA Super Cup winner's medal to the team's new signing, Illia Zabarnyi.

This touching moment was shared on PSG's official Instagram page, accompanied by the emotional caption: “You're one of us, Illia! ❤️💙”.

Last night, PSG clinched the UEFA Super Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Tottenham. New signing Illia Zabarnyi wasn't registered for the match, having only signed his contract the day before, which meant he wasn't eligible to receive a winner’s medal.

However, the Ukrainian was on the pitch with the team during the award ceremony and the celebrations. As captain and leader, Marquinhos chose to give his medal to Illia, showing that he is fully accepted and now a true part of the squad. A truly beautiful gesture!

For the record, Zabarnyi joined PSG from Bournemouth, signing a five-year contract. The transfer fee amounted to €67 million. The Ukrainian will wear the number 6 shirt for the Parisian club.

