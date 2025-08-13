RU RU ES ES FR FR
Incredible comeback! PSG defeat Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup thriller

Spectacular football from PSG.
Football news Today, 17:10
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the UEFA Super Cup match held on Wednesday, August 13, Champions League winners PSG faced off against Europa League champions Tottenham.

The Spurs delivered a dominant first half and carved out several excellent chances to score. Their breakthrough came in the 39th minute, courtesy of a goal from Van de Ven.

Right after the break, Tottenham doubled their lead. In the 48th minute, Cristian Romero netted another goal following a mistake from PSG goalkeeper Chevalier.

PSG enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, and Lee Kang-in reignited the contest in the 85th minute. The French side kept up relentless pressure on the English goal and pulled off a dramatic escape. In the 90+4th minute, Gonçalo Ramos struck the equalizer.

PSG completed the comeback, sending the clash into a penalty shootout, where the Parisians held their nerve. Another trophy for the French giants—this marks their fifth title already in 2025.

