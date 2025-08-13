Incredible comeback! PSG defeat Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup thriller

In the UEFA Super Cup match held on Wednesday, August 13, Champions League winners PSG faced off against Europa League champions Tottenham.

The Spurs delivered a dominant first half and carved out several excellent chances to score. Their breakthrough came in the 39th minute, courtesy of a goal from Van de Ven.

Right after the break, Tottenham doubled their lead. In the 48th minute, Cristian Romero netted another goal following a mistake from PSG goalkeeper Chevalier.

PSG enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, and Lee Kang-in reignited the contest in the 85th minute. The French side kept up relentless pressure on the English goal and pulled off a dramatic escape. In the 90+4th minute, Gonçalo Ramos struck the equalizer.

PSG completed the comeback, sending the clash into a penalty shootout, where the Parisians held their nerve. Another trophy for the French giants—this marks their fifth title already in 2025.