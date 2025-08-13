RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news “A bit nervous”: Thomas Müller comments on his move to Vancouver Whitecaps

“A bit nervous”: Thomas Müller comments on his move to Vancouver Whitecaps

The footballer admitted he is feeling a little anxious.
Football news Today, 10:27
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
“A bit nervous”: Thomas Müller comments on his move to Vancouver Whitecaps Getty Images

Thomas Müller has not extended his contract with Bayern Munich and has already signed a deal with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps. Now, the midfielder has shared his thoughts on the move.

Details: Speaking to Sky Sports, Müller admitted he is feeling a bit nervous, as it's the first time in a long while he's changing teams.

Quote: “I'm really hungry right now. It's lunchtime, I've just had a run and honestly, I'm of course a little nervous. This is the first time in a very long period that I'm joining a new team—so there's anticipation, but also a certain tension. […] I hope I can adapt to the league quickly, but of course, that could take a few weeks. We'll see—I'm in shape, and the rest we'll find out,” said Thomas Müller.

At the moment, Vancouver Whitecaps are second in the Western Conference standings. After 24 matches, the team has collected 45 points and trails the leaders by a single point.

Reminder: A year before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA vice-president and CONCACAF president warned that a possible relocation of Vancouver Whitecaps would be a serious blow for the city and Canadian football.

Related teams and leagues
Vancouver Whitecaps Vancouver Whitecaps Schedule Vancouver Whitecaps News Vancouver Whitecaps Transfers
Related Team News
Thomas Müller Joins Vancouver Whitecaps: “I’m Here to Win Titles” Transfer news 08 aug 2025, 17:35 Thomas Müller Joins Vancouver Whitecaps: “I’m Here to Win Titles”
Official: Thomas Müller signs contract with Vancouver Whitecaps Football news 06 aug 2025, 13:18 Official: Thomas Müller signs contract with Vancouver Whitecaps
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores