Thomas Müller has not extended his contract with Bayern Munich and has already signed a deal with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps. Now, the midfielder has shared his thoughts on the move.

Details: Speaking to Sky Sports, Müller admitted he is feeling a bit nervous, as it's the first time in a long while he's changing teams.

Quote: “I'm really hungry right now. It's lunchtime, I've just had a run and honestly, I'm of course a little nervous. This is the first time in a very long period that I'm joining a new team—so there's anticipation, but also a certain tension. […] I hope I can adapt to the league quickly, but of course, that could take a few weeks. We'll see—I'm in shape, and the rest we'll find out,” said Thomas Müller.

At the moment, Vancouver Whitecaps are second in the Western Conference standings. After 24 matches, the team has collected 45 points and trails the leaders by a single point.

Reminder: A year before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA vice-president and CONCACAF president warned that a possible relocation of Vancouver Whitecaps would be a serious blow for the city and Canadian football.