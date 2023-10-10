A Barcelona player declined to take a photo with a fan

RU RU NG NG
Today, 16:40
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/jpcancelo/

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo expressed his discontent with the club's fans and vented his frustration, as reported by Barça Universal.

He stated that fans irritate him because they are there every day. He also questioned what he needs to stop his car every day to talk to the fans. Despite his lack of desire, the footballer did not refuse the fans a shared photo.

However, he explained why he was annoyed with the fans and reacted to the situation. Firstly, they are not real fans; they are 20-year-old "kids" who are always there, whether it's outside the training center, when the player is in the park with his daughter, or simply having lunch with his girlfriend.

Secondly, they ask for autographs on jerseys to later sell them. And this happens every day, with the same people. In Cancelo's view, these are individuals who do not respect personal space.

Additionally, the Portuguese player added that one should first establish the reality of the situation before commenting. He emphasized that he will always respect true fans.

