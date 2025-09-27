A $2 million bet! Jake Paul's purse for the fight against Gervonta Davis revealed

We're talking about a staggering sum

Renowned boxer and showman Jake Paul is gearing up for his next bout, and this time his opponent will be none other than undefeated lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis, who has already announced plans to retire.

According to Paul, he’s set to pocket an impressive sum for this fight—around $50 million. The hype was further fueled by YouTuber Adin Ross, who offered Davis a $250,000 wager on the outcome. Gervonta raised the stakes to $500,000, and Paul matched the challenge, bumping the bet up to $1 million. Ultimately, Davis agreed and pushed the wager to a jaw-dropping $2 million.

Let’s recall: on June 29, Jake Paul secured a victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a ten-round fight. On May 2, Davis defended his title against Lamont Roach, with the bout ending in a draw. Their showdown—already billed as one of the year’s most anticipated matchups—will take place on November 14 in Miami, USA.