40-year-old Pepe Reina extended his contract with the club

The press service of Villarreal has announced on their official website the contract extension of 40-year-old goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The new agreement between the player and the Spanish club will be valid until the summer of 2024.

Reina has played for Villarreal from 2002 to 2005 and then returned in 2022. In total, he has made 179 appearances for the club in all competitions, conceding 189 goals. He has previously played for Barcelona, Liverpool, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Milan, Aston Villa, and Lazio. He has also represented the Spanish national team in 36 matches, conceding 21 goals. Reina has won several titles throughout his career, including being a champion in Germany, winner of the Italian Cup, holder of the UEFA Super Cup, winner of the English FA Cup, winner of the English FA Community Shield, winner of the English Football League Cup, 2-time European champion, and a world champion.