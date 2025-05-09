RU RU ES ES FR FR
3 Things We Learned as Tottenham Book Europa League Final Spot

3 Things We Learned as Tottenham Book Europa League Final Spot

Today, 02:32
Miguel Solomons
3 Things We Learned as Tottenham Book Europa League Final Spot Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur kept their focus amid fireworks distractions in Bodø, securing a 2-0 win on the night and a 5-1 aggregate victory to reach the UEFA Europa League final where they will play the Red Devils.

Here are three key takeaways:

1. Spurs Eye Long-Awaited Silverware

It’s been 17 years since Tottenham last lifted a trophy. With their Premier League campaign falling short of expectations, this final against familiar foe Man United. offers both redemption and a ticket to the 2025/26 Champions League. A loss, however, could mean no European football, no Super Cup, and potential challenges in attracting new signings next transfer window.

2. Defensive Discipline Paid Off

Manager Ange Postecoglou’s tactical use of inverted full-backs—Porro and Udogie this time in wider positions, proved effective. The duo’s synergy helped Spurs keep a clean sheet against a determined Bodø/Glimt side. If tactically applied,.the same approach might give them the edge in the final

3. Romero and Van de Ven Stepped Up

Romero contributed to a key aerial play which assisted Solanke in finding the back of the net in the 63rd min before Porro sealed the win 6 minutes after.. Van de Ven, on the other hand, used his pace intelligently, showing calm under pressure throughout. Both defenders proved crucial in shutting out the opposition.

With the final showdown on May 21, Spurs have a massive opportunity to change their narrative if Man Utd slip up.

Reminder: Manchester United have won the Europa League only once—in 2017. Tottenham lifted the trophy in 1972 and 1984, when the tournament was known as the UEFA Cup.

