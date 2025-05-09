"People are afraid": Postecoglou on why the Europa League final is being downplayed for Tottenham

In the second leg of the UEFA Europa League, Tottenham defeated Bodo/Glimt 2-0, and with an aggregate score of 5-1, advanced to the final. The Spurs' head coach explained why some are trying to diminish this achievement.

Details: According to Ange Postecoglou, people are afraid that this could actually happen, and that's why they're trying to downplay such a feat.

Quote: "Some people are afraid that this might really happen... and precisely because it could, they say: let's think about how to devalue it. Reaching the final is a very serious thing," Postecoglou stated.

Tottenham will play in the UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United on Wednesday, May 21. It has also now been officially confirmed that six English teams will participate in the next season of the Champions League.

The Europa League final will take place in Bilbao on May 21.

Reminder: Manchester United have won the Europa League only once—in 2017. Tottenham lifted the trophy in 1972 and 1984, when the tournament was known as the UEFA Cup.