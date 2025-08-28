24 de Setiembre Hopes to Upset Libertad in Copa Paraguay

According to ABC Color, Libertad makes its debut in the 2025 Copa Paraguay today, facing 24 de Setiembre from Areguá for a spot in the round of 16. The match kicks off at 18:30 at La Arboleda Stadium in Asunción, pitting the reigning champion and record holder with three titles against the Decano aregüeño, who aims to cause an upset.

The game also marks the farewell of Sergio Aquino, who resigned after Libertad’s elimination from the 2025 Copa Libertadores and a 4-0 loss to Guaraní in the Clausura tournament. Aquino, winner of the Supercopa Paraguay and the Apertura 2025, will lead the team for the last time: “Coaching Libertad has always been an honor, but after this cycle, I believe it’s time to step aside,” he said.

Libertad comes to the match struggling in the Clausura table, sixth with 12 points and eight behind leaders Cerro Porteño, making Copa Paraguay their main chance for a trophy this season. The team will face Cerro Porteño next Sunday at 16:00.

Meanwhile, 24 de Setiembre reached this stage after eliminating Fulgencio Yegros on penalties (4-2) and beating 1° de Marzo 4-0 in Phase 2. The ‘Decano aregüeño’ plays in Primera División B and is fighting for promotion to the 2026 División Intermedia, currently third with 39 points, just three behind leaders 3 de Noviembre. Their coach added: “We are ready to compete against any team and give our best to keep advancing.”