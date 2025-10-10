2026 World Cup: Which African Teams Have Qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

The race for African teams to qualify for the newly expanded 2026 World Cup is already underway, with four African nations having secured their spots. The CAF qualifiers began in November 2023 and will conclude in November 2025, as other contenders compete for the remaining five automatic slots. The tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It will feature a total of nine African nations that are guaranteed automatic entry into the 2026 World Cup. Additionally, one more spot will be available through the FIFA Play-Off Tournament, with the four best runners-up competing for the spot.

African Teams Confirmed for World Cup 2026

Here are the African teams that have already qualified (as of the time of writing reports) for the 2026 FIFA World Cup:



Morocco

Tunisia

Egypt

Algeria

Morocco became the first African country to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leading Group E after a significant 5-0 victory over 10-man Niger in Rabat on Friday. Morocco are considered one of Africa's most successful national football teams in the World Cup as they hold the best-ever finish by an African nation.

Tunisia also picked their ticket as the second African nation to directly qualify for next year’s World Cup in North America, joining Morocco after a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea on Monday. Tunisia will be making their seventh appearance at the World Cup.

Egypt also booked their place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Djibouti in Casablanca that gave them top place in Group A with one game remaining.

Algeria returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, becoming the fourth African nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They secured their spot with a decisive 3-0 victory over Somalia on Thursday, ensuring their first-place finish in Group G of the African qualifying tournament.

