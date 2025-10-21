2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Nigeria Cancels Friendlies

ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 08:04
Essohana Lemou Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
Nigeria's friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia have been canceled. The announcement was made by the Nigerian Football Federation.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has decided to cancel the international friendlies the Super Eagles were scheduled to play against Venezuela and Colombia in the United States.

These matches, scheduled for early November, were to serve as preparations for the Super Eagles' African playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The reason for the cancellation is to allow the team to fully concentrate on preparing for their crucial World Cup qualifying matches.

