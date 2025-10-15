2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Mohamed Amoura, top scorer

Mohamed Amoura leads the top scorers.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers revealed some remarkable goalscorers, and among the best was Algerian striker Mohamed Amoura. The Algerian striker finished as the top scorer with 10 goals.

A crucial scorer on several occasions, Amoura was one of the key players in Algeria's return to the world stage. His consistency, speed, and composure in front of goal made the difference throughout the competition.

Top 10 scorers :