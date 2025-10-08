2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Central African Republic – Ghana, the two probable line-ups
The probable compositions.
Football news Today, 09:35Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
gabonallsport.com
Ghana will face the Central African Republic this Wednesday, October 8th. The match is part of the ninth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
We present the probable lineups for both teams.
Ghana's 11: Asare; Adjetey, Djiku, Salisu; Yirenkyi, Sibo, Partey, Mensah; Semenyo, Ayew, Kudus.
The 11 from Central African Republic : Abimala; F Yangoa, Gambor, Miambaye, Basse-Zokana, Beyissa; Oualengbe, Gusset; Yawanendji; Djimet, Mafouta.