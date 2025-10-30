2026 World Cup CAF Play-offs: NFF President Confirms Super Eagles Set to Open 2026 World Cup Playoff Training Camp in Rabat, Morocco

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has officially confirmed that the Super Eagles will open their training camp in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, November 9, 2025, ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

In a statement released on the NFF’s official website, Gusau revealed that preparations are already in top gear as Nigeria targets a return to the world’s biggest football stage.

“The camp will open in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, 9th November. We are speaking to the players already, and everyone is on the same page. Every preparation needed to see the team soar to victory will be made, and I believe the players are motivated by that strong desire to feature at the FIFA World Cup finals,” Gusau stated.

Gusau assured Nigerians that both the NFF and the National Sports Commission (NSC) are making every effort to ensure the Super Eagles are fully prepared for the playoffs.

“Everything is being done, by the NSC and the NFF, to see that nothing is left to chance. No stone will be left unturned,” the NFF President emphasized. “That special spirit that saw the team rise to the occasion and score the four goals they needed against Benin Republic on the final day of the qualifiers will propel the team to victory in the playoffs.”

The Super Eagles will face the Panthers of Gabon in the semifinal of the African playoffs, with the match set to take place at either the El Barid Stadium (18,000 capacity) or the Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex (22,000 capacity), both located in Rabat, Morocco.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the two semifinal matches will be played on Thursday, November 13, while the final will take place on Sunday, November 16, at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex.

Nigeria, alongside Gabon, DR Congo, and Cameroon, will battle for Africa’s sole ticket to the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico. The winner of the semifinal between Nigeria and Gabon will face the winner of Cameroon vs. DR Congo in the final, with the overall victor advancing to the next qualification stage.